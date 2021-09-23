It has been an excellent start for Scott Parker at Bournemouth and the signs are that the Cherries could be set to mount a real push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cherries are top of the league at the moment and after going unbeaten in their opening eight Championship matches there is real cause to believe that they will go one better than last term when they missed out on promotion in the play-offs.

Parker has already guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship and he is now a much better and more rounded coach than he was back then.

The signings that Bournemouth made towards the end of the summer window mean that they have the depth in the squad needed to sustain their excellent start.

While we wait to see what happens with Bournemouth’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 18 scenarios concerning the Cherries in their history. But which of them have they been or not been involved with?

Quiz: Have AFC Bournemouth ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

