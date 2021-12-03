Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Burton Albion

Quiz: Has Lucas Akins ever scored a goal for Burton Albion at each of these 26 stadiums?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lucas Akins is certainly a player who has been about the block for Burton Albion, with the striker having originally been brought to the Pirelli Stadium back in 2014. 

Here we have devised a 26 question quiz about some of the stadiums that the frontman may or may not have scored at for the Brewers over the past few years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 26

Has Akins ever scored at Home Park?


Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

