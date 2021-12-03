Lewis Grabban has delivered some memorable moments for Nottingham Forest in the Championship since joining the club in 2018.

A proven performer at this level, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 50 occasions in the second-tier during his stint at the City Ground.

Following Forest’s decision to replace Chris Hughton with Steve Cooper, Grabban has stepped up to the mark by scoring six goals in his last 10 league appearances.

With the Reds set to face Peterborough United this weekend, the 33-year-old will be determined to help his side secure all three points in-front of their supporters.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether Grabban has scored for Forest in each of these 26 stadiums.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Has Lewis Grabban ever scored a goal for Nottingham Forest at each of these 26 stadiums? 1 of 26 Has Lewis Grabban scored for Nottingham Forest at the John Smith's Stadium? Yes No