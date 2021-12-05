Josh Windass has been a Sheffield Wednesday player ever since January 2020, where he initially signed from Rangers on loan before penning a permanent deal.

Despite the Owls being relegated to League One last season, Windass was still one of the more consistent figures by scoring nine goals in the second tier and he’s already scored twice in League One after recovering from injury.

What stadiums has Windass scored at though for the Owls? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: Has Josh Windass ever scored a goal for Sheffield Wednesday at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Luton - Kenilworth Road Yes No