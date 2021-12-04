Quiz: Has Joe Ironside ever scored a goal for Cambridge United at each of these 26 stadiums?

Cambridge United are enduring a testing period at the moment in the league with them having picked up just one point from their last four matches in League One.

That means that Cambridge will need to get their form back on track in League One, after a good start to the campaign has given them a cushion on the teams in and around the relegation zone.

Survival was always going to be the main objective for them this term and they are on course to achieve that, but the festive period will be crucial to maintaining that.

Joe Ironside’s form is going to be vital for Cambridge’s attempts to survive the drop in League One this season with him already on eight goals for the campaign already. The forward will be needing to stay fit and if he can do then there is every chance he can fire the goals in to take them to safety.

