Jerry Yates was certainly the man of the moment for Blackpool last season as his goals helped the Seasiders to gain promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs.

This term the striker is trying to do more of the same, but can you remember which stadiums he has scored at for the club?

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 26 Has Yates scored at the Vitality Stadium? Yes No