Quiz: Has James Norwood ever scored a goal for Ipswich Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

Although he has fallen some way down the pecking order this season, James Norwood has previously made quite an impression in front of goal for Ipswich Town.

Having joined the Tractor Boys from Tranmere in the summer of 2019, Norwood hit double figures for goals in each of the last two seasons.

But do you which stadiums he was able to make that impact for the club at?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether Norwood has ever scored a goal for Ipswich in a competitive game at that ground.

1 of 26 Portman Road? Yes No