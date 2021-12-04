Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Has James Norwood ever scored a goal for Ipswich Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Although he has fallen some way down the pecking order this season, James Norwood has previously made quite an impression in front of goal for Ipswich Town.

Having joined the Tractor Boys from Tranmere in the summer of 2019, Norwood hit double figures for goals in each of the last two seasons.

But do you which stadiums he was able to make that impact for the club at?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether Norwood has ever scored a goal for Ipswich in a competitive game at that ground.

1 of 26

Portman Road?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Has James Norwood ever scored a goal for Ipswich Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: