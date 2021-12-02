Quiz: Has George Honeyman ever scored a goal for Hull City at each of these 26 stadiums?

Hull City have managed to get a real run of form going at a crucial time to lift themselves out of the bottom three and give themselves some momentum going into the festive period.

Grant McCann was a manager under major pressure before the run of four successive wins for Hull, but with the takeover of the club on the horizon there is still a lot of doubt over his long-term future with the Tigers. Wins will only help cement his chances of keeping the job but it will be tough for them to keep going how are they are at the moment.

One player who has been instrumental in Hull’s upturn in form has been George Honeyman and the midfield’s form is going to be vital for the Tigers if they are going to be able to secure their place in the Championship this term.

With that in mind, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on whether Honeyman has ever scored for Hull in these 26 stadiums. Can you get 100%!

1 of 26 Has George Honeyman ever scored for Hull at Oakwell - Yes or no? Yes No