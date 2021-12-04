Fejiri Okenabirhie has been absent for all of Doncaster Rovers 2021/22 campaign and how they have missed him stranded inside the League One relegation zone.

The January 2020 signing has been a consistent performer for Rovers and will be desperate to return to help pull them away from the drop this term.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to see if you know whether Okenabirhie has scored for Donny at these 26 stadiums, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Has Fejiri Okenabirhie ever scored a goal for Doncaster Rovers at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 New York Stadium Yes No