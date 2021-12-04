Quiz: Has Eoin Doyle ever scored a goal for Bolton Wanderers at each of these 26 stadiums?

Since joining Bolton Wanderers last year, Eoin Doyle has produced a host of memorable attacking displays for the club.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the forward scored 19 goals and provided three assists for his team-mates as he helped the Trotters secure promotion to the third-tier.

Doyle has gone on to demonstrate glimpses of his talent in the League One this season as he has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions at this level.

The forward will be looking to add this particular goal-tally when his side face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether Doyle has scored in each of these 26 stadiums for Bolton.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Bolton fans!

1 of 26 Has Eoin Doyle scored for Bolton at Portman Road? Yes No