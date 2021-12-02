Quiz: Has Ben Brereton-Diaz ever scored a goal for Blackburn Rovers at each of these 26 stadiums?

It has been an outstanding season so far for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton.

With 16 goals in 20 league games since the start of the campaign, the Chilean international currently sits second in the Championship’s individual scoring charts, following some brilliant performances.

But do you know just how successful Brereton has been up and down the country during his Rovers career?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether Brereton has ever scored in a competitive game at that ground, while playing for Blackburn.

