Quiz: Has Anthony Scully ever scored a goal for Lincoln City at each of these 26 stadiums?

Lincoln City have endured a very difficult campaign in League One this season after they came so close to earning promotion last term with them reaching the play-offs.

Michael Appleton’s side have managed to secure just five wins in the league so far this term and with the players that they have available to them in their squad they should be doing better than they are at the moment. The Imps will be needing to find some form over the festive period to try and move up the League One table and clear of the bottom four.

Anthony Scully’s form during the rest of the campaign could have a major say in whether or not the Imps are able to move up the table or not. He has managed to score seven goals in the league already this term and he has emerged as a crucial member of their side as a result.

With that in mind, we have created a quiz to see if you can remember whether Scully has ever scored in these 26 stadiums for the Imps. Can you get 100%!

1 of 26 Has Anthony Scully ever scored a goal for Lincoln City at the Kassam Stadium - Yes or no? Yes No