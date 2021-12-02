Aleksandar Mitrovic has proven to be one of the most prolific strikers to ever grace the Championship.

Having first arrived in England with Newcastle, he looked bright at times for the side before his eventual move to Craven Cottage and it is with the second tier side that he has truly thrived.

Although he is well capable of producing some solid stuff in the Premier League, the Championship is where he truly finds his own – and constantly hits the back of the net.

He has bagged goal after goal in the second tier and this season alone he has 21 goals in just 19 league games and he shows no signs of slowing down either. The 27-year-old is going from strength-to-strength and might break records along the way this campaign.

If you think you know Fulham and the attacker, then have a go down below and see how much you know about the player and the grounds he has scored at.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Has Aleksandar Mitrovic ever scored a goal for Fulham at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1) The John Smith’s Stadium? Yes No