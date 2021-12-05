Quiz: Has Aiden McGeady ever scored a goal for Sunderland at each of these 26 stadiums?

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has recorded three goals and four assists in League One so far this season, continuing to be a real asset at 35.

Although the Black Cats made some shrewd additions in the previous transfer window, their best bit of business was arguably getting the former Republic of Ireland international tied down to a new deal.

He wants to win promotion with Lee Johnson’s men before he leaves the club, but others will need to step up to the plate for that to happen and amid an injury crisis at full-back, an extra 10% will be required to fight against the likes of Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic at the top.

Focusing more on the winger though, we’re asking you the following question: Has he ever scored a goal for the Wearside outfit at each of these 26 stadiums?

Have a go at this quiz and see how you do!

1 of 26 Ashton Gate? Yes No