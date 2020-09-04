Quiz: Do you what club these 9 ex-Cardiff City academy graduates are at now?

Cardiff City will be hoping to launch another promotion push this season after losing in the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for the Bluebirds, which may mean that Neil Harris looks to some academy products to bolster his squad for the year ahead.

Cardiff have some talented youngsters coming through at the moment and have brought through a fair few impressive players over the past few years.

But do you know what club these nine ex-Cardiff City academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Rabbi Matondo Schalke Freiburg Dortmund Union Berlin