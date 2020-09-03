Quiz: Do you what club these 9 ex-Barnsley academy graduates are at now?

Barnsley are preparing for a second consecutive season in the Championship after they secured survival on the dramatic final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

There’s a lot to be positive about for the Tykes, as they gear up for their first full season under Gerhard Struber – the man who masterminded their improbable escape from relegation.

A number of their current squad have come through the Barnsley academy but they’ve had plenty of players come through the ranks and then leave for pastures new.

Do you know what club these nine players from the Tykes academy are at now?

1 of 9 James Bree Aston Villa Luton Town Ipswich Town Brentford