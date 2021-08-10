Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Wigan Athletic’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Published

46 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the opening day of the League One season over the weekend. 

Gwion Edwards fired Wigan ahead with the Latics’ opening goal of the season, but Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart struck for Sunderland to ensure the points stayed in the North East.

Edwards’ strike opened Wigan’s account for the season, but what we are asking you is who scored the club’s opening league goal in the last 15 campaigns.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 15

2006/07 v Newcastle


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

