Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Wigan Athletic’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Wigan Athletic fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the opening day of the League One season over the weekend.

Gwion Edwards fired Wigan ahead with the Latics’ opening goal of the season, but Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart struck for Sunderland to ensure the points stayed in the North East.

Edwards’ strike opened Wigan’s account for the season, but what we are asking you is who scored the club’s opening league goal in the last 15 campaigns.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 15 2006/07 v Newcastle Lee McCulloch Emile Heskey Antonio Valencia Henri Camara