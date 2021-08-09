West Bromwich Albion’s Championship campaign began with a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth last week.

The Baggies came from behind twice on the night, with Callum Robinson’s second half goal cancelling out Emiliano Marcondes and Philip Billing’s earlier strikes.

It was Dara O’Shea who headed in Albion’s first goal of the season, though, which leads us on nicely to today’s quiz.

Do you remember which player scored West Brom’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons? Have a go!

1 of 15 2020/21? Grady Diangana Matheus Pereira Kieran Gibbs Karlan Grant