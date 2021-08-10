Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Stoke City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Stoke City began the new Championship season with a 3-2 victory over Reading.

Goals from Nick Powell, Jacob Brown, and Sam Surridge earned the Staffordshire club all three points against The Royals.

Victory steers Michael O’Neill’s side into third place in the table – a position they will be hoping to hold on to as the season progresses.

It was Powell who opened the scoring in yet another Championship campaign for The Potters, but we thought we would test your knowledge of the opening goals in each of Stoke’s last 15 seasons.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 15 Which player scored Stoke City's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Ricardo Fuller Peter Sweeney Vincent de Paul Pericard Luke Chadwick