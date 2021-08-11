Paul Warne is looking to achieve promotion from League One for the third time in three attempts this season, the Millers push began perfectly with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Freddie Ladapo and Ben Wiles were the goalscorers last time out as the Millers ended matchday one as table toppers.

It has been a breathless last 15 years at the New York Stadium, we want to know if you can name the last 15 scorers of the Millers’ first goal of the league season, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Rotherham United’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Rotherham United's first goal of the 2006/07 season against Blackpool? Will Hoskins Ian Henderson Lee Williamson Dave Hibbert