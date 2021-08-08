Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Millwall’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Millwall got off to a positive start to the new Championship season away against QPR with the Lions picking up a valuable point in an entertaining encounter.

The Lions had managed to get themselves in front thanks to an excellent goal from Jed Wallace inside the opening 15 minutes of the game. That came with Millwall having made a very strong start to the match against QPR.

In the end, Rob Dickie managed to fire home an excellent equaliser for QPR and neither side could take advantage of some of the good chances that they created.

The Lions can take plenty of positives from the game and it should look like a strong point at the end of the campaign with both sides showing enough to show they could challenge this season.

So with Wallace having scored the Lions’ first goal of the new campaign, we take a look back through the last 15 seasons and see if you can remember who scored Millwall’s opening league goal in those campaigns. Can you get 15/15!

1 of 15 Who scored Millwall’s first goal of the 2006/07 season? Ben May Marvin Elliott Richard Shaw Darren Byfield