Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Middlesbrough’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Middlesbrough have had plenty of ups and downs in recent seasons, with the club now playing their football in the Championship.

Boro finished tenth in the 2020/21 season under the management of Neil Warnock, and there were plenty of positives to take from that campaign.

But do you know which player scored Middlesbrough’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 15 Which player scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2006/07 season? James Morrison Mark Viduka Stewart Downing Yakubu