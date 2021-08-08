Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Luton Town’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Luton Town enjoyed the perfect start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon.

After a strong summer transfer window, the Hatters laid down a marker on the pitch, with an eye-catching 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

But do you remember just who has got Luton off the mark in the league in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’re asking you to identify who scored Luton’s first league goal in each of the last 15 years, so how many can you get correct?

1 of 15 Who scored Luton's first league goal of the 2007/08 season? Darren Currie Alan Goodall Chris Coyne Sam Parkin