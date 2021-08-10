Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Gillingham’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Steve Evans would no doubt have preferred a victory but beginning the season with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City – last term’s play-off finalists – is a solid start from Gillingham.

The Gills finished 10th last season, helped by the 20 goals that Vadaine Oliver fired in, and given the strength of the division right now improving on that would be a fantastic achievement.

On the back of their opening day draw with the Imps, we’re asking you to remember player scored Gillingham’s first goal in all competitions in each of the last 15 seasons – starting with Saturday’s game…

1 of 15 1. 2021/22 v Lincoln City Vadaine Oliver Kyle Dempsey Mustapha Carayol Danny Lloyd