Fulham began life back in the Championship once again with a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, with their big-money summer signing Harry Wilson getting on the scoresheet.

One of the favourites to achieve promotion this campaign, the Cottagers would have been expecting a win to begin the new season but they had to settle for a share of the spoils against Neil Warnock’s side.

Wilson may have got Fulham’s first goal of this season, but can you work out who has scored the club’s first league goal in each of the previous 15? Take our new quiz to see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Fulham’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Fulham's first goal of the 2020-21 league season? Bobby Decordova-Reid Aleksandar Mitrovic Ruben Loftus-Cheek Tom Cairney