Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Doncaster Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to put things right after a tricky start to the new season.

Richie Wellens’ side hosted AFC Wimbledon on the opening day of the campaign but fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It wasn’t an opening day that went exactly to plan, but at least they managed to find the back of the net.

Doncaster have done well in getting on the scoreboard on the opening day of the season but can you remember who scored on the opening day of each of the last 15 seasons? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 15 Who scored Doncaster Rovers' first goal of this season? Charlie Seaman Aidan Barlow Ben Close Kyle Knoyle