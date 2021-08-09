Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Doncaster Rovers News

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Doncaster Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to put things right after a tricky start to the new season.

Richie Wellens’ side hosted AFC Wimbledon on the opening day of the campaign but fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It wasn’t an opening day that went exactly to plan, but at least they managed to find the back of the net.

Doncaster have done well in getting on the scoreboard on the opening day of the season but can you remember who scored on the opening day of each of the last 15 seasons? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 15

Who scored Doncaster Rovers' first goal of this season?


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Doncaster Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: