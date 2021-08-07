Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Coventry City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

The 2020/21 campaign was a solid one for Coventry City, as they finished 16th in the Championship table, following promotion from League One the season before.

The Sky Blues will now be looking to build on that this time around, and will be hoping for a strong start in order to do that.

But do you remember who has got Coventry off the mark in front of goal in the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’re asking you to identify the players who scored Coventry’s first league goal in each of the last 15 seasons, so how many can you get correct?

1 of 15 Who scored Coventry's first league goal of the 2006/07 season? Stern John Dele Adebola Gary McSheffrey Elliott Ward