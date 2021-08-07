Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Cardiff City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Cardiff City will be aiming to get their campaign off to a strong start as they aim to put down a marker and show they can be a force in the Championship this season.

Mick McCarthy has had the chance to bring in some of his own players during the summer transfer window and been given more time to work on his methods in pre-season.

That should mean that the Bluebirds are more than ready for their tricky first game at home to Barnsley, who last season shocked everyone by making the top-six but have lost Valerien Ismael since.

The Bluebirds have had a lot of positive starts to the season over the last 15 years but also some not-so-good during that period. McCarthy will be aiming to ensure that his side get off on the right foot this time around.

With that in mind, we see if you can remember who scored Cardiff’s opening league goal in each of the last 15 seasons. Can you get 15/15!

1 of 15 Who scored Cardiff City’s opening goal during the 2006/07 season? Steven Thompson Riccardo Scimeca Joe Ledley Paul Parry