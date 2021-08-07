Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Blackburn Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Following an underwhelming 15th place finish in the Championship in 2020/21, Blackburn Rovers will be looking for an improved 2021/22 campaign.

If they are to do that, then getting off to a strong start this season could be crucial, although a number of outgoing players who have yet to be replaced could make it hard for them to do that.

But how well do you remember who has got Rovers off the mark in front of goal over the course of the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’re asking you to identify the player who scored Blackburn’s first league goal in each of the past 15 seasons. So how many can you get correct?

1 of 15 Who scored Blackburn's first league goal of the 2006/07 season? Benni McCarthy Morten Gamst Pedersen Shabani Nonda Paul Gallagher