Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Barnsley’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

Barnsley are aiming to get off to a strong start to the new Championship season as they aim to show that they can build on the progress they made last term in reaching the play-offs.

Markus Schopp has taken on the mantle of maintaining the excellent work that Valerien Ismael had been carrying out at Oakwell.

The 47-year-old will need to stamp his own authority around the club and also look to continue a lot of the work that had managed to put the Tykes in a position to challenge for an unlikely promotion last season.

Barnsley’s opening fixture against Cardiff City is a tough one for them but it will be a chance for them to lay down a marker for the rest of the campaign. The Tykes have had many successful starts to the season in the last 15 years but also some less impressive beginnings.

With that in mind we see if you can remember which player scored Barnsley’s first league goal in each of the last 15 seasons. Can you get 15/15!

1 of 15 Who scored Barnsley’s opening goal during the 2006/07 season? Michael McIndoe Paul Hayes Brian Howard Marc Richards