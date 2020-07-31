Quiz: Do you remember which club Millwall signed these 15 players from?

There is a lot for Millwall to be positive about as they begin their preparations for the 2020/21 campaign.

They may have missed out on a top-six place but the progress they’ve made since the arrival of Gary Rowett in October has been outstanding.

They’ll be hoping to build on that progress in the transfer market this summer.

But how much can you remember about some of their previous business? We’ve put together a quiz to help you test yourself…

1 of 15 Which club did Millwall sign Bartosz Bialkowski from? Ipswich Town Wigan Charlton Portsmouth