Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

It’s been a season to remember for Leeds United, who after 16 long years in the EFL, are on their way to the Premier League.

Leeds stormed to the Championship title in 2019/20 and finished with a lead of 10 points alongside the trophy.

Undoubtedly, the class of 19/20 will go down in the history books at Leeds, but how much do you know about where they came from?

Take on this FLW quiz and see if you can remember the clubs these 15 players signed from…

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield