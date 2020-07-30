Quiz: Do you remember which club Huddersfield Town signed these 15 players from?

Huddersfield Town just about staved off the threat of relegation by the skin of their teeth this season, with the Terriers finishing just three points above the drop zone.

The club’s Championship survival was solidified by strong wins against the likes of West Brom and Birmingham City, coupled with other results going their way elsewhere – however this did not prevent manager Danny Cowley from losing his job at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month.

Carlos Corberan was quickly installed as the former’s replacement, with the Spaniard sure to be keen to restructure his current squad ahead of targeting better all round showings in the league next season.

Here, we have devised a list of 15 players from the current Huddersfield squad – but can you remember which club they were signed from?

See if you can get full marks and comment your scores down below!

1 of 15 Which club did Huddersfield sign Karlan Grant from? Leyton Orient Cardiff City Charlton Athletic Luton Town