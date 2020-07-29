Derby County
Quiz: Do you remember which club Derby County signed these 15 players from?
Derby County will be hoping to go one step further in their quest for promotion under Phillip Cocu next season.
The Rams finished 10th in what was a rollercoaster of a season for the club both on and off the pitch, and Cocu will look to strengthen his squad this summer.
Mike te Wierek will be arriving after joining on a pre-contract deal from FC Groningen, and other players are bound to follow him to Pride Park.
Do you remember which club Derby County signed these 15 players from? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!