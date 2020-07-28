Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

Quiz: Do you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 15 players from?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can build on an impressive season in the Championship under the management of Tony Mowbray. 

The Lancashire-based side finished 11th in the second tier standings this term, and will be keen to force themselves into the top-six in next year’s campaign.

It’s set to be a closely-fought battle in the Championship next season though, with a number of teams likely to fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Premier League.

But can you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 15

Which club did Blackburn Rovers sign Bradley Dack from?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 15 players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: