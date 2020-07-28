Quiz: Do you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 15 players from?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can build on an impressive season in the Championship under the management of Tony Mowbray.

The Lancashire-based side finished 11th in the second tier standings this term, and will be keen to force themselves into the top-six in next year’s campaign.

It’s set to be a closely-fought battle in the Championship next season though, with a number of teams likely to fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Premier League.

But can you remember which club Blackburn Rovers signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 15 Which club did Blackburn Rovers sign Bradley Dack from? Wycombe Wanderers Port Vale Peterborough United Gillingham