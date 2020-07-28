Quiz: Do you remember which club Barnsley signed these 15 players from?

For Barnsley fans this has definitely been a season to remember as they cast off the title of yo-yo club to secure a dramatic final-day survival on Tuesday night.

Coming up against promotion-chasing Brentford no one would have given them much of a chance, but a last gasp goal from Clarke Oduor meant they jumped above Charlton Athletic and penalised Wigan and out of the drop zone.

It is a huge achievement for manager Gerhard Struber, who took over at Oakwell from Daniel Stendel earlier in the campaign, and the Austrian will now be looking forward to his first summer transfer window in Yorkshire.

But how much can you remember about Barnsley’s past signings? Can you name where the Tykes signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Who did Barnsley sign Mike Bahre from in 2019? Werder Bremen Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Bayer Leverkusen