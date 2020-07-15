Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Stoke City players wear?

It’s certainly been a season to forget for Stoke City supporters, with Micheal O’Neill’s side struggling in their bid to retain their Championship status.

The Potters are currently sat 21st in the second tier standings, and are just a point clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

But do you know what shirt number each of these Stoke City players currently wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Stephen Ward currently wear for Stoke City? 2 3 12 13