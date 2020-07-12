Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Sheffield Wednesday players wear?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a season to forget in the Championship this term under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year means they’re now sat 16th in the second tier standings.

Do you know what shirt numbers these Sheffield Wednesday players wear though? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Wildsmith wear for Sheffield Wednesday? 1 12 21 28