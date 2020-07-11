Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Reading players wear?

Reading will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship under the management of Mark Bowen.

The Royals are currently sat 13th in the second tier standings, and recently picked up a point against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium. They’re set to return to action against Charlton Athletic in the early kick-off on Saturday.

But do you know what shirt numbers these Reading players currently wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Rafael wear for Reading? 1 13 23 33