Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 QPR players wear?

Many sides in the Sky Bet Championship have something to play for as we head into the final weeks of the campaign but one side that perhaps does not is Queens Park Rangers.

The Hoops have been up and down this season and were play-off challengers ahead of the restart, but sketchy form has left them playing for little for the final matches of the campaign.

How much do you know about their shirt numbers, though? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get 14 out of 14…

1 of 14 Joe Lumley 1 13 25 32