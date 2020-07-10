Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Nottingham Forest players wear?

Nottingham Forest will feel they’re close to securing that coveted top-six finish and a chance to battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Even if they don’t, Reds fans will likely feel positive about what this team can achieve under Sabri Lamouchi, having made some excellent progress in his first season at the helm.

The Frenchman took charge last summer but how much do you know about his squad?

We’ve put together a quiz to help you test yourself…

1 of 14 What shirt number does Brice Samba wear? 1 13 30 33