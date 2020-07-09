Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Middlesbrough players wear?

Middlesbrough boosted their hopes of Championship survival with a massive 2-0 victory over Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher secured an invaluable three points for Neil Warnock’s side, who now sit two points clear of the relegation zone.

After climbing up to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table, the players will now be looking to kick on after a massive win at the Den.

On the topic of the first-team squad, do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Middlesbrough players wear? Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Anfernee Dijksteel wear? 2 5 12 17