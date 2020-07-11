Luton Town’s hopes of Championship survival were dented in midweek, after the Hatters drew 1-1 with Barnsley.

The result leaves Nathan Jones’ side sitting five points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship table with only four games remaining.

Luton players will keep on fighting until the end under the Welshman, and on the topic of the current playing squad, we have assembled a simple quiz.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Luton Town players wear? Have a go and see if you can get full marks?

1 of 14 What shirt number does Martin Cranie wear? 2 4 5 12