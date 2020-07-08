Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Hull City players wear?

Hull City boss Grant McCann will know that his side simply have to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities as they look to retain their status as a Championship club. 

The Tigers are currently sat 21st in the second tier standings, and will nervously be looking over their shoulders with five matches remaining this season.

But do you know what shirt number each of these Hull City players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14

What shirt number does Reece Burke wear for Hull City?


