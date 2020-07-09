Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Fulham players wear?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Fulham will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form between now and the end of this year’s league campaign as they target promotion into the Premier League. 

The Cottagers have won their last two matches which sees them sit fourth in the Championship table with four matches remaining this term.

But do you know the squad numbers of the current Fulham squad? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14

What shirt number does Joe Bryan wear for Fulham?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Fulham players wear?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: