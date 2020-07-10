Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Coventry City players wear?

Coventry City will be looking forward to next season with great excitement as they make a long-awaited return to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Sky Blues’ clamber back up the EFL pyramid has been a real good news story for the game, and it’ll be exciting to see how they get on next year.

How much do you know about their current squad and the numbers on the back of their shirts, though?

Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 14 out of 14…

1 of 14 Marko Marosi 1 13 22 28