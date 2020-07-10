Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Blackburn Rovers players wear?

Blackburn Rovers will be eagerly anticipating results from the rest of this week’s Championship fixtures after beating Cardiff City 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Tony Mowbray’s side boosted their chances of making the play-offs after a thrilling 3-2 victory in South Wales, courtesy of goals from Danny Graham, Dominic Samuel and Bradley Dack.

On the topic of Blackburn’s current playing squad, do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Blackburn Rovers players wear?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Ryan Nyambe wear? 2 3 5 12