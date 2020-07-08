Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Barnsley players wear?

Barnsley will be eagerly anticipating results from elsewhere tonight, after drawing 1-1 with relegation rivals Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Aapo Halme netted a late equaliser for the Tykes, preventing Luton from leapfrogging them and keeping their hopes of Championship survial alive ahead of the final four games of the season.

On the topic of Barnsley’s current playing squad, we have assembled a simple quiz based on squad numbers.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this quiz? Have a go!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Conor Chaplin wear? 7 9 10 11