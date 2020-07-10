Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 12 Bolton Wanderers players wear?

Bolton Wanderers have embarked on a huge summer and Ian Evatt is looking to add to his squad with the view of delivering a route out of League Two.

First of all, he’s got to put together a squad worthy of promotion from the fourth-tier.

Currently there are just 12 players listed in the Bolton squad and a big recruitment drive will already be underway.

However, can you identify the squad numbers those 12 players have been wearing?

Take on this FLW quiz and aim for 12/12…

1 of 12 Ryan Delaney. 5 6