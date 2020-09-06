Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Watford academy graduates are at now?

Watford will be eager to win promotion straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking in the 2020/21 season.

The Hornets were relegated from the top-flight last term, and will know that they won’t have it all their way in the race for promotion in this year’s campaign.

Watford take on Middlesbrough in the opening match of the Championship season on Friday 11th September at Vicarage Road.

Do you know which club these former Watford academy graduates play for now though? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Which club does Theo Robinson player for now? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Port Vale Southend United